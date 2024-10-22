The Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary on October 29, 2024, with a series of week-long activities. Under the leadership of NLA Speaker Sharingain Longkumer and Deputy Speaker S. Toiho Yeptho, social work initiatives will be carried out within the Assembly premises from October 21 to October 25.

The anniversary, themed "Embracing Innovation and Celebrating Legacy," will feature the Governor of Nagaland as the Guest of Honour at the main event. The celebration will bring together current Members of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, former members, ex-parliamentarians, prominent figures, and various departmental heads.

'The Nagaland Legislative Assembly is the unicameral legislature of the Indian state of Nagaland. Nagaland became a state on December 1, 1963, and after elections in January 1964, the first NLA was formed on February 11, 1964.

With its seat in Kohima, the capital of Nagaland, the Assembly's normal tenure is five years unless dissolved earlier. The 60th anniversary celebrations will reflect on its legacy while focusing on embracing innovation for the future.

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