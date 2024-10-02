In a renewed plea for decisive action, the Dimapur Naga Students' Union (DNSU) has expressed deep concern over the escalating drug abuse among students and young people in and around Dimapur. Despite consistent efforts by the Police Department and various civil society organizations (CSOs) to combat the growing drug menace in Nagaland, the Union notes that the situation remains alarming. The prevalence of drug use continues to rise, posing a serious threat to the well-being of all sections of society.

The DNSU, which has repeatedly raised the issue of substance abuse in the past, highlights the troubling increase in the supply and sale of drugs within the district. This, according to the Union, exacerbates the challenges faced by communities and hinders efforts to create a safe environment for the younger generation.

In a public appeal, the DNSU called upon the relevant authorities to intensify their efforts and implement more robust strategies to address the drug crisis. "We urge the concerned departments to strengthen measures to curb the menace and escalate the fight against drugs, not only in Dimapur but across the entire state," the Union emphasized.

Additionally, the DNSU urged the government to establish rehabilitation centers to support recovering addicts in their journey towards recovery. The Union also made a heartfelt appeal to churches and prayer centers, encouraging them to set up counseling and rehabilitation programs aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and providing guidance to those affected by it.

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