The Commissioner of Police in Dimapur has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in response to reports of conflict and unrest along the Chumoukedima-Peren border area.

The order, issued by Kevithuto Sophie, IPS, aims to prevent any breach of peace and maintain law and order in the region.

The directive prohibits the assembly of more than five persons and the carrying of lethal weapons, including firearms, lathis, daggers, machetes, sticks, spears, and catapults.



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This applies specifically to the highway stretch from Vihuto Village to Khehoyi Village and Kiyevi Village, as well as the Chumoukedima-Peren Border Belt.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.

Due to security concerns, the order has been passed ex-parte and will be disseminated to the public through press releases and notices posted on the notice boards of the offices of all district administrations in Chumoukedima, DCPS, ADCPS, ACPs, and police stations.