Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam has said that any government doctor who is reasonably suspected of ceasing work or going on strike can be arrested by any police officer “notwithstanding anything contained in the CrPc, 1973.”

Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA), which had called for a 3-day stir demanding an increase in superannuation age from 60 years to 62 years on Sunday night decided to suspend the proposed agitation which was scheduled to be held from July 18-20.

Alam issued an order on July 17, invoking Section 3 (I) of the Nagaland Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1978.

Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA) has called upon its members to proceed on mass casual leave in pursuance of its demands.

Alam in his order stated that the Governor of Nagaland, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 (I) of the Nagaland Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1978, has prohibited the call for an indefinite cease of work by July 18.

“Any doctor employed/deployed in any Government health unit/facility who goes for cessation of work/strike, under section 4 of Nagaland Essential Services (Maintenance) Act. 1978 shall on conviction be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees or with both,” read the communiqué.

Any doctor employed/deployed in any Government health unit/facility against whom action is taken under section 4 of the Nagaland Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1978, shall also be liable to disciplinary action under the relevant service/conduct rules or contractual conditions, Alam said.

The order stated that the call given by NIDA “will seriously impact the delivery of essential health services, thereby putting in grave jeopardy the life and well-being of the people of the State.”

“No doctor employed/deployed in any Government health unit/facility shall go for agitation or cessation of work,” the circular said, adding that “any such act shall be considered illegal.”

According to reports, the 3-day strike would have been followed by an indefinite strike in all government health centres and hospitals from July 21 if the government failed to fulfil the NIDA’s demand.