Nagaland Dy CM inspects collapsed NH-29 stretch, pushes for bypass solutions

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang on September 29 inspected the subsidence-hit stretch of National Highway-29 at Liezocha ‘C’ Khel in Dzudza village and the sinking zone at Kezanu, Jotsoma village (old KMC dumping site) in Kohima district.

The highway, considered the main lifeline of the state capital, has been sinking gradually after weeks of torrential rain. Officials confirmed that a 300-metre stretch has completely collapsed, with sinking continuing both above and below the road.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Zeliang, who also holds the PWD (National Highways) portfolio, said the state government has already earmarked ₹4 crore for emergency works, including diversion of a 250-metre portion of the road. An additional ₹2 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre for immediate repairs.

He added that ₹19 crore, already approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for blacktopping the 12.6 km stretch from Jotsoma Junction to Lerie, will be supplemented by fresh proposals to address new damages at Liezocha.



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For long-term relief, Zeliang highlighted two bypass alternatives: a 37-km Kohima Capital Bypass from Niuland to 10th Mile, sanctioned in 2016 but stalled due to land issues, and another proposed route from Peducha to 10th Mile, described as a safer option without landslide-prone areas. The state government has urged MoRTH to declare both as national highways to ensure permanent protection and uninterrupted connectivity.

Zeliang stressed that the recurring damage stems from natural calamities rather than human error and underlined that bypass construction is the only sustainable solution. He assured that contract agreements for the current stretch will be signed soon, with an 18-month completion timeframe and a maintenance guarantee by the contractor.

On the Kisama Heritage Village stretch, Zeliang said soil tests confirm the entire hillock is sinking, making protective measures impractical.