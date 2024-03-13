The Eastern Naga Students' Federation (ENSF) and its Federating Units have called upon Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, S Phangnon Konyak, and 20 other legislators from Eastern Nagaland.

They are expected to arrive at Tuensang Headquarters by 12 noon on March 14, 2024. Furthermore, ENSF has instructed all officials from frontal organisations, tribal bodies, and the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) stationed at Tuensang to refrain from returning to their respective tribal headquarters until the elected representatives have arrived at Tuensang.

The Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation (ENSF) held a meeting on March 11 with representatives from its seven tribal federations, including Chang Wedoshi Setshang, Konyak Students' Union, Phom Students' Conference, and United Sangtam Students' Union.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation's (ENPO) official endorsement, allowing the Federation and its Federating Units to monitor the ongoing Public Emergency in relation to the demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory.

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