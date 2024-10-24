The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) and the Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS) are set to jointly conduct a one-day online training session for teachers on October 29, 2024. The training, held under the Adolescence Education Programme (AEP), will take place from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, targeting educators across 15 districts including Kohima, Mokokchung, Dimapur, and Mon.

The Adolescence Education Programme (AEP) is a collaborative initiative by the Ministry of Education and the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), aimed at providing adolescents with life skills to navigate challenges. NSACS has been conducting AEP training for teachers since 2010 in Nagaland, focusing on HIV/AIDS awareness, reproductive health, and related topics.

Key topics for discussion during the session include HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), the HIV & AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act of 2017, and adolescent reproductive and sexual health.

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