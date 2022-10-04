In view of several cases pertaining to child lifting and kidnappings across the state, the Directorate of School Education (DoSE) Kohima on October 3 directed all the government and private schools to take precautionary measures.

In this regard, DoSE issued a notification suggesting steps to be taken in a bid to avoid any such incidents in the future.

''One teacher each may be made in charge of one section/class to control access of unknown persons to students and to check identity and authenticity of every person who meets students in schools,'' one of the suggestions mentioned in the said notice dated October 3, 2022.

The notice also asked schools to install CCTVs inside the premises and outside school gates, adding, ''The attendance taken in the first period should be verified by all subjects teachers during the subsequent periods''.

''Regular awareness about preventing the case of kidnappings via movie clips, plays, painting or other competitions or awareness campaigns,'' read the notification.

The DoSE further directed the schools to immediately inform the police if any case is reported.

''Child Helpline 1098 should be used immediately when any case of child kidnapping is reported,'' it added.

The DoSE also asserted if any student is found absent from classes, school authorities or teachers should confirm from parents whether the students are absent or missing.

Schools have also been asked to create regular awareness among the students, teachers, and parents in coordination with the police department for preventing the case of kidnappings and for awareness campaigns by various media.

