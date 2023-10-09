The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced by-polls for the 43-Tapi (ST) constituency to fill the vacancy after the death of MLA Noke Wangnao.

The by-polls will take place on November 7, 2023.

As per ECI the date of issue of gazette notification has been set to October 13 while the last date of making nominations is October 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23, 2023.



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The Electoral Rolls for the Assembly described above Constituency was finally published on 5th January 2023 with reference to 01.01.2023 as the qualifying date and supplements of subsequent qualifying dates, namely 1st April, 1st July and 1st October, updated till the last date of making nominations will be used for this election.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the by-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the poll is conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) shall be the main document of identification of a voter, however, other government-approved identity cards are also valid for voters.