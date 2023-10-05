Due to carrying out jungle clearance and maintenance programme of 33 kV lines, the Power Department transmission division Kohima has informed that Power shutdown in parts of Kohima will be witnessed starting October 10, 2023, to November 1, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in an effort to avoid disruption and facilitate stable power supply.

The Department further said that they will try to minimize the total shutdown however there will be intermittent disruption of power supply in some pockets during the activity which is unavoidable.

As per the schedule, the following areas (feeders) will be under total shutdown during the jungle clearance exercise: Southern Angami area (33kV Jakhama Oct 10-13), Northern Angami area (33kV Botsa Oct 14-20), Zunza and Lalmati area (33kV Lalmati & API feeder Oct 27-30) and Chakhabama & Chozuba area (33kV Chakhabama Oct 31 to Nov 1).



Also Read: Nagaland power department addresses recent 'blackout' caused by grid disturbance

Meanwhile, the department requested all the consumers and the public to bear the inconvenience caused.

Earlier in September the Power Department's Transmission Division in Dimapur issued a statement regarding a recent blackout that affected several districts in Nagaland, including Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, and Peren.

The blackout was attributed to a grid disturbance, which disrupted the power supply in the mentioned districts.