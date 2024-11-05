The Election Department of Nagaland, in partnership with the District Administration and Nagaland Sports Association, launched the “Sports for Votes” campaign, a two-day State SSR SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) Programme for 2024-2025. The event, held at Local Ground in Mon on November 4, aims to encourage voter registration and awareness among the youth through sports.

Christine, the President of the Nagaland Sports Association, opened the program with a message on the importance of civic engagement and voter registration. She highlighted how the “Sports for Votes” initiative creates a unique platform for young people to both participate in sports and enroll as voters. Christine noted, “This event provides an opportunity for our youth to be active participants in both the electoral process and community sports.”

Vice President Mike Mirucki and Coach Patrick Brixner joined the event, along with Assistant Coach Longshi Jami. Brixner engaged the newly registered voters with a motivational talk, encouraging them to take their electoral responsibility seriously. He also led a brief warm-up session, infusing energy and enthusiasm among the participants.

On the first day, a total of 27 new voters were registered, marking a positive response to the initiative. The event will continue on November 5 at Mon Village Football Ground, where further sports activities and registration opportunities are expected to engage even more youth from the region.

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