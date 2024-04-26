Extreme weather events across Nagaland have trapped four election officers returning from duty, causing significant disruption.

In a belated report received by the NSDMA, Home Department four presiding officers (posted at Sotokur GHS), on their way back by Tata Sumo to Sotokur village, after performing election duty got stuck between Chassir and Y. Anner village.

The Tata Sumo they were travelling in was trapped by falling debris of landslide/mudslide. Left with no options, they had to travel by foot from the incident site to reach the next village.



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he particular stretch of road was completely blocked by landslides/ mudslides and a portion of the road was also completely washed away by heavy rainfall.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shamator was called into action to clear the debris and temporary repair of roads.

After clearing for several days, the road was finally opened to Muleangkiur village before reaching Chassir village. To date, the DDMA Shamator in collaboration with PWD (NH) (R&B) has been working tirelessly to restore motorable roads.