Nagaland employees’ bodies appeal for transparency in IAS induction, cite violation of merit-based norms

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on IAS Induction—comprising CANSSEA, FONSESA, NIDA, NSSA, and NF&ASA—has issued a public appeal urging the Nagaland government to uphold meritocracy and transparency in the ongoing IAS induction process under the Non-State Civil Service (Non-SCS) quota.

In its statement, the JCC said it was compelled to inform citizens about the reasons behind the ongoing impasse and reiterated that the movement was not directed against any individual or organisation, but aimed at protecting the integrity of public service recruitment.

The committee appreciated the government’s admission of procedural lapses in screening candidates for IAS induction, noting that the process overlooked existing regulations under the IAS (Appointment by Selection) Rules, 1954 and 1997, as well as the DoPT’s Office Memorandum of October 7, 2020, which mandates strict adherence to constitutional and merit-based procedures following a Supreme Court directive.



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“The continuation of a wrong policy that violates established laws will destroy the very foundation of the State and society. Allowing such practices undermines the purpose of transparent, competitive recruitment for thousands of young aspirants,” the JCC said.

Emphasizing that its stand aligns with the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) and Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) regulations of 2020, the committee asserted that merit-based governance is essential for fairness and equal opportunity in the state.

The JCC acknowledged that its democratic protests might cause temporary inconvenience to the public but appealed for understanding and solidarity, saying, “Our struggle is for fair, just, and equal opportunity for every person, as enshrined in law.”

The joint forum reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the rights and aspirations of the state’s responsible citizens, intellectuals, and young talents remain protected and prioritised.