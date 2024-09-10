In a meeting held at Rhododendron Hall, Chümoukedima, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton instructed Nagaland that it was in the interest of the state to remain committed towards strengthening the ILP system mechanism for fighting against illegal immigration. The meeting discussed about safeguarding the demographic integrity of the state and its cultural identity at topmost deliberation.

Patton made it clear that the ILP was for legal entry and the threat of illegal immigration was separate. "The ILP regulates the legal entry into Nagaland and the threat of illegal immigration is other than that," Patton explained. He, however, underlined Dimapur as a major transit point and said 93 illegal immigrants had been arrested since January this year out of which 43 were detained in August alone.

The ILP Implementation Committee, which Patton chairs, completed its report, and after further discussions with key civil society organizations, decisions are to be taken. Patton called for cooperation and patience in the public as measures are put in place.

State DGP Rupin Sharma assures improvement in the ILP monitoring system, including online application. It was urged from the civil society that without proper implementation of the ILP system in Dimapur, Niuland, and Chümoukedima, there could be an identity crisis.

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