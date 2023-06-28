Amid the rising speculations of Government of India putting forth a concrete proposal for an agreement with the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO) over the long standing demand for greater autonomy in the 6 eastern districts of the state, the ENPO consultative meeting scheduled to be held on June 30 has been postponed.

In an official notice provided by the state government of Nagaland stated, “The Consultative Meeting in regard to the proposed proposal for constitution of an Autonomous Council for the 6 (six) eastern districts of the State, namely, Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphire, Shamator and Noklak, scheduled on 30th June 2023 (Friday) at 01:30 PM at the State Banquet Hall, Kohima, hereby stands postponed due to unavoidable reasons till further notice”.

The official notification does not mention as to why the meeting has been postponed, yet the hopes of greater autonomy over the eastern districts of the state of Nagaland has risen among the village heads, leaders of the ENPO.

Under the proposed agreement, the government envisions the creation of an autonomous territory council, which would oversee the governance of the region. The council would consist of a total of 49 constituencies, with 40 members elected by the people and 9 members nominated to ensure diverse representation.

A meeting in this regard was held at Dimapur on June 24, attended by Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation members, Eastern Nagaland Legislator’s Union, apex tribal bodies of the region, talk team members and frontal organizations. Sources said that the members were briefed about the contents of the agreement between Government of India and ENPO.

Also read : Nagaland: ENPO agreement to be signed soon?