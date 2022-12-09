The Supreme Court directed the Nagaland government, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the UPSC to finalise the process of appointment of the state Director General of Police (DGP) on or before December 19, 2022.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha refused to grant 60 days time as sought by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for finalising the process relating to the appointment of the Nagaland police chief.

The bench said failure to comply with its directions may lead to the use of “coercive arms of law” by it.

Notably, in July 2018, the top court passed a slew of directions on police reforms in the country and restrained all States and UTs from appointing any police officer as acting DGPs to avoid favouritism and nepotism in such high-level appointments.

Also Read: Nagaland: Rising People's Party demands removal of DGP John Longkumer

As per the process, the UPSC, in consultation with the state government and other stakeholders, has to prepare a list of three senior police officers and out of them, the state can appoint anyone as the DGP.

Presently, 1991 batch IPS officer TJ Longkumer is continuing as the Nagaland DGP. Longkumer was appointed as the DGP on June 27, 2018.

He was given a one-year extension last year till August 31, 2022. This year he was again given an extension of six months till February next year. The top court has been hearing a plea seeking enforcement of the apex court’s earlier directions on the appointment of the DGP.

Earlier in November, the Rising People's Party (RPP) demanded the removal of Nagaland DGP T. John Longkumer who has been reinstated on the recommendation of the state government post his retirement for another 6 months.

Further raising its concern, the RPP in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India alleged that the 6 months service extension of Nagaland DGP T John Longkumer who had retired on 31st August 2022 on the recommendation of the state government in blatant disregard of the Supreme Court of India guidelines is nothing but abuse of state power for which your authority is requested to take cognizance on the subject matter.

The letter added that "the letter written by Chief Minister Rio to the Home Minister of India Amit Shah is a crystal clear indication that the state government wants to retain the services of the present DGP for political reasons."