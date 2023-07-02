The members of Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation have mulled to invite stakeholders including Sumis of Kiphire and Shamator districts to a joint co-ordination meet with regards to inclusion, exclusion of the Sumi community in the Eastern Districts Autonomous Council.

According to sources, the joint co-ordination meeting will be held on July 4, 2023 at Hotel Saramati, Dimapur from 10 am onwards and deliberate decision on the same after the meeting.

In a press note released by the ENPO with regards to the join co-operation meet, it mentions, “As empowered by YTC, USLP, TTC and the ENPO Sub Committee for ESH Issue to take decision with regard to inclusion/ exclusion of Sumis of Kiphire and Shamator districts, the ENPO Executive meeting was held on 30th June, 2023 at Dimapur. Following the receipt of endorsement letter as stated, and after thorough deliberations on the same, the ENPO Executive resolved to allow Sumis of the said districts to Join ENPO movement on the demand of Frontier Nagata Territory (FNT) With this regard, the undersigned is directed to convey to all concerned that, a joint co-ordination meeting with Eastern Sumi Hoho is being convened on 4th July, 2023 at Hotel Saramati, Dimapur from 10:00 am onwards to discuss and to move way forward together”.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO), the apex body of seven Naga tribes in Eastern Nagaland has welcomed the Centre’s proposal to create an autonomous council comprising six districts of the state.

ENPO, addressing the Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, and Yimkhiung people group had been requesting for a different state beginning around 2010 fundamentally due to financial backwardness.

The ENPO claims that the Centre recently offered the formation of a Frontier Naga Territory with legislative, executive, administrative, and financial autonomy following a series of formal talks since 2015 with the Indian government and the state government.

This new autonomous council's performance will be evaluated following a time of 10 years to survey its viability to fulfill the goals of individuals of eastern Nagaland.





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