Nagaland Transparency, Public Rights Advocacy & Direct Action Org. (NTPRADAO), an organization with over three thousand plus membership base across Nagaland on June 30 has issued a strong warning to lawmakers. The group asserts that if the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) succumbs to external pressures and passes a bill in support of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), they will resort to extreme measures. NTPRADAO threatens to storm and set ablaze the official quarters of all 60 legislators in a direct act of protest.

In a related development, the Rising People's Party (RPP) on June 26 had expressed its opposition to the implementation of the UCC, aligning it with the narrative of "One nation, One religion, One language" promoted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The RPP pointed out that the BJP had included the promise of UCC implementation in its 2019 Lok Sabha elections manifesto. However, the party firmly stands against such a move, citing concerns about the overarching ideology of homogeneity.

The RPP also recalled the BJP government's previous attempt to impose Hindi as the national language of India in 2022 under the "One nation, One language" formula. This endeavor encountered substantial resistance from various Southern and Northeastern states, with Nagaland standing as an exception due to the silence of the NDPP-BJP coalition.

Also Read: Rising People's Party opposes implementation of Uniform Civil Code, calls for Nagaland's stand