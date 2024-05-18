Ralanthung Yanthan, ex-Deputy Speaker of Nagaland Legislative Assembly, and his followers formally joined the Congress Party on 17 May 2024.

They aim to bolster the democratic and inclusive principles of the Indian National Congress under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and S Supongmeren Jamir.

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee warmly welcomes them into the party and wishes them success in their future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Sharingain Longkumer, the Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, has been elected as the Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region, Zone-III, and the President of the North East Regional Institute of Parliamentary Studies, Training & Research (NERIPSTR).



Also Read: Nagaland: NLA speaker felicitated for being elected as chairman of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

The announcement was met with widespread acclaim, including a congratulatory message from Yanthungo Patton, the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland and MLA from the Tyui Assembly Constituency. Patton tweeted, "Heartfelt congratulations to Hon'ble Speaker of Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Shri Sharingain Longkümer on being elected as the Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region, Zone-III, and the President of the North East Regional Institute of Parliamentary Studies, Training and Research. My best wishes to him as he embarks on these new responsibilities!"

In recognition of Longkumer's achievements, the officers and staff of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat organized a felicitation program on Thursday. The event took place in the conference hall of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat in Kohima.