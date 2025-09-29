Nagaland excise seizes 12,000 bottles of Codeine cough syrup, one arrested

In what authorities describe as one of the biggest seizures of codeine-based cough syrup in Nagaland in recent times, the Kohima Excise (Zonal) enforcement team intercepted a truck carrying 12,000 bottles of contraband at the Khuzama inter-state check gate on September 27.

According to officials, the vehicle bearing Assam registration number AS-02-DC-4619 (Tata Truck) was intercepted around 2:30 PM and subjected to a thorough inspection.

During the search, excise personnel discovered 100 cartons containing 12,000 bottles of TUSSREX-TR (codeine) cough syrup, estimated to be worth around ₹30 lakh in the domestic market.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Merajul Islam (20), son of Jaamir Ali and resident of Chota Rupahi, Herapati in Nagaon district, Assam, was arrested on the spot. Authorities confirmed that a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.



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Deputy Commissioner of Excise (Zonal), Kohima, Venezolu Dawhuo, confirmed that the consignment was seized during a routine check led by Excise Inspector Khesangmeu AIE I/c. The officer added that the case is now under active investigation to trace the origin and destination of the seized consignment.

The accused has been produced before the District and Session Judge-cum-Special Judge NDPS Court, Kohima, with a preliminary report forwarded for further legal proceedings. Documents including the seizure memo, arrest grounds, medical report, and inventory have been submitted.

Authorities believe the seizure underscores the scale of contraband movement across state borders and have urged citizens to remain vigilant against the rising trend of narcotic smuggling in the region.