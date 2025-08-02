Nagaland extends offline ILP issuance amid portal upgrades

The Government of Nagaland has announced that the issuance of Inner Line Permits (ILPs) will continue through offline mode temporarily, alongside the existing online system. The decision comes as part of efforts to further upgrade and enhance the ILP online portal.

In an official press release issued by the Commissioner of Nagaland, Vikeyie Kenyie (IAS), the move was described as a temporary measure following a directive from the State Home Department (Vide No. HOME/ILP-36/01/2024 Part).

“This temporary measure is necessitated to further upgrade and make necessary changes in the Portal,” the release stated.



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The ILP is a mandatory travel document required by outsiders to enter Nagaland, issued under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. The state launched an online system for ILP applications to streamline the process and improve accessibility, but some technical refinements are currently underway.

The continuation of offline ILP services is expected to help ease travel disruptions for visitors during the portal enhancement phase.

The authorities have urged applicants to stay informed through official channels and assured that the upgraded ILP system will offer a smoother, more efficient experience once the updates are completed.



