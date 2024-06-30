A counterfeit certificate from ISRO recognizing a Naga youth’s alleged contribution to the development of Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) technology has ignited controversy in Nagaland. The issue was highlighted by a national media journalist on X, formerly Twitter.

The controversy originated from a report by The Better India, claiming Dr. Belenso T. Yimchunger, son of a Naga electrician, significantly contributed to the 'Pushpak' RLV technology. The report suggested that ISRO had acknowledged his efforts.

Nagaland PHED minister Jacob Zhimomi praised Yimchunger on X, calling him an inspirational figure for young Nagas. A letter purportedly from ISRO also praised the youth's contributions, adding to the controversy.

However, Sidharth MP, a journalist with Wion, debunked the claim on X, stating the certificate was fake after verifying with ISRO. Belenso later admitted that some journalists had created fake accounts and published the article without his knowledge.

Upon inquiry by East Mojo, Belenso revealed that the certificate was forwarded to him by friends from IIT and claimed to have resolved the issue with the department. He acknowledged the existence of fake accounts but insisted his association with ISRO was confidential.

Dr. B H M Darukesha, ISRO’s Chief Information Officer, expressed doubts about Belenso's involvement in the project and dismissed claims of any confidentiality agreements with ISRO.



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