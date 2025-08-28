Nagaland finalises NH-702 alignment via option 3, assures connectivity for bypassed villages

A high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang on August 28 resolved the long-pending issue of the alignment of National Highway 702 (NH-702), connecting Longleng, Longching, Mon, and Tizit.

After reviewing the technical report of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the meeting reached a consensus to adopt Alignment Option 3, which was deemed technically superior.

To ensure that villages along the 19 km stretch bypassed by the new route do not lose connectivity, the Deputy CM directed the Chairman of the Border Roads Network Action Plan (BRNAP) and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) to convene a special committee of BRO, NHIDCL, and PWD. The committee will recommend that the BRO take over the upkeep of the existing stretch.



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Calling the decision a “win-win for progress and inclusivity,” Zeliang said the move balances the need for modern road infrastructure while safeguarding connectivity for local communities.

The meeting was attended by local MLAs Manpon Konyak, Nyemnyei Konyak, and Naiba Konyak; senior officials of Works & Housing, NHIDCL, and BRO; as well as representatives of the Konyak Union.

The government stressed that the timely execution of the NH-702 project is key to improving connectivity and quality of life in Nagaland’s border districts.