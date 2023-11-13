Five members of a family, including three children, were charred to death when a fire broke out in the Naharbari area of Nagaland's Dimapur district, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 10:45 pm on Sunday when the blaze ripped through rows of thatched houses inhabited by people from a non-Naga community, he said.

The bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations is likely to have triggered the blaze, the Fire & Emergency Services official said.

Around 50 families have been affected due to the fire, he said, adding, that six fire tenders managed to put out the flames after nearly two hours.



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The official, however, said the exact cause of the fire will be known after an investigation is carried out. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to police.

Amidst Diwali celebrations, a major fire broke out at a paint godown in the heart of Bongaigaon town in Assam.

As per sources, the fire broke out at a paint godown of PR Hardware. The damage caused to the goods in the blaze is estimated to be over Rs 15 lakh.

"We came to know about the fire after seeing smoke coming out from the godown. We all rushed in and helped the people in bringing the fire under control. Thanks to the firefighters who brought the blaze under control. There were few cosmetics and paint containers, with few jewellery pieces. A total of 4 fire brigades reached here to bring the fire under control", said one of the locals

Firefighters from Chirang, Abhayapuri reached the spot and doused the fire.