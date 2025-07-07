Nagaland floods: Three dead, flights cancelled, NH-29 blocked amid relentless rain

At least three people, including a woman, lost their lives due to electrocution in flood-hit Dimapur as heavy monsoon rains battered Nagaland over the past few days, officials said on Monday.

The victims were electrocuted in their homes in the Burma Camp and Kuda Village areas, where floodwaters inundated residential zones, forcing people to wade through chest-deep water.

Flight operations at Dimapur Airport were completely suspended on Sunday after floodwaters submerged the runway and parking areas. Multiple flights, including those of IndiGo and Air India Express, were cancelled. Passengers have been advised to check with airlines for updates.

National Highway 29, the lifeline connecting Dimapur and Kohima, has been severely affected by landslides, disrupting vehicular movement and endangering commuters.



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Dimapur, Kohima, and Niuland are among the worst-affected districts. In Niuland alone, around 70 villages are reported to be impacted. Bridges, homes, fisheries, and paddy fields have suffered extensive damage, raising concerns over food security.

In Dimapur’s Half-Nagarjan area, floodwaters rose to three feet, with residents using boats and even swimming to navigate the streets. Authorities rescued 52 people from inundated zones as part of ongoing evacuation efforts.

Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Dr. Tinojongshi Chang said no fresh rainfall since last night has led to a gradual drop in water levels, but officials remain on alert with more rain forecast by the IMD.

The District Disaster Management Authority is holding a coordination meeting to assess the damage and prepare for further action as heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the week.

Authorities have urged residents to stay away from flood-prone areas and remain vigilant as the state remains on high alert.