YM Yollow, a former minister of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, passed away on March 22.

He was 53 years old.

Nagaland's deputy chief minister, Y Patton, expressed his condolences on Twitter and added that Yollow's leadership and services to Nagaland would always be remembered and treasured.

The deputy chief minister also expressed his great sadness at the news of Yollow's death and extended his deepest condolences to the deceased's family and loved ones during this difficult period. He wished his spirit to dwell in peace.

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The two-time MLA entered state politics in 2013 as an independent candidate for the 42-Wakching Assembly District seat while he worked as the chairman of Honey Mission and was later appointed as a parliamentary secretary for Agriculture.

In 2018, he was re-elected from the same constituency on the Naga People's Front (NPF) ticket. Konyak was appointed cabinet minister for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change last year, following the creation of an opposition-free administration in 2021.