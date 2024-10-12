The Global Naga Forum (GNF) has levelled serious accusations against the Assam Rifles, alleging that personnel from the paramilitary force engaged in unlawful surveillance by infiltrating a private WhatsApp group used by the organization.

In an open letter to Major General Manish Kumar, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), the forum expressed concern over this intrusion as a violation of their constitutional rights to privacy and freedom of speech.

The GNF accused Major Narendra, stationed at Avangkhu in Nagaland, of embedding himself in the forum’s private messaging group for over five months.

According to the GNF, he monitored conversations and collected internal information before being identified and removed by group members.



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The GNF criticized this act as a serious infringement of their constitutional rights, particularly their right to privacy and freedom of expression.

The organization emphasized its focus on promoting peace, unity, and human rights and expressed concern about these actions targeting an organization working to oppose human rights violations.

The open letter calls on the Assam Rifles leadership to address this breach and take appropriate action to uphold accountability.

The Assam Rifles is a paramilitary force deployed in the Northeast region, playing a critical role in border management and counter-insurgency operations.

The allegations by the Global Naga Forum further complicate the already delicate relationship between security forces and civil society in the region.