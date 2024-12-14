The Global Naga Forum (GNF) has urged the relocation of Assam Rifles (AR) camps from key urban centers in Nagaland, including Kohima and Dimapur, to facilitate urban development and enhance civil-military harmony.

In a public appeal to tribal organizations, women’s associations, civil society groups, and student bodies, GNF emphasized that relocating these camps would unlock opportunities for sustainable urban growth and foster better relations between the military and civilians.

The forum called on political leaders, cutting across party and tribal lines, to support this initiative as a priority reform for the welfare of Nagaland’s people.

GNF also appealed to the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Nagaland to engage with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Assam Rifles to initiate the relocation process. The forum asserted that this step would accelerate urban development, reduce tensions between the armed forces and civilians, and promote long-lasting peace, while serving as a model for other Northeastern states grappling with similar challenges.

The GNF highlighted recurrent altercations between AR personnel and civilians, citing the August 2024 incident involving the Angami Students’ Union (ASU) in Kohima as an example of the growing strain. Such incidents, the forum argued, stem from the prolonged deployment of security forces under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), creating misunderstandings and perceptions of heavy-handedness.



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The presence of AR camps in prime urban areas has also been identified as a barrier to development, with valuable land occupied by military installations that could otherwise be used for public projects like parks, tourism hubs, and recreational facilities. In Kohima, GNF proposed transforming the vacated land into a tourism and cultural center to boost the local economy.

The forum further noted that the camps contribute to traffic congestion, hampering mobility in already crowded towns like Kohima and Dimapur.

GNF referenced successful examples of AR camp relocations in other states. Mizoram shifted an AR camp from Aizawl’s city center to the outskirts, freeing up land for urban projects. In Manipur, the relocation of an AR camp from Kangla Fort in Imphal transformed the site into a tourist attraction. Similarly, military camps in Agartala, Gangtok, and Itanagar have been moved to peripheral areas to support urban expansion and reduce congestion.

The GNF recommended relocating AR camps in Nagaland to strategic sites on the outskirts of towns, ensuring security needs are met while enabling urban development. The freed land, it proposed, should be utilized for community-centric projects, including tourism facilities and revenue-generating infrastructure to benefit local communities.

Calling for collaboration among the state government, Ministry of Home Affairs, Assam Rifles, and urban planning authorities, the forum stressed the importance of involving civil society and local stakeholders to ensure a transparent and inclusive approach.

The GNF reaffirmed its belief that this initiative aligns with Nagaland’s urban development goals and could transform Kohima, Dimapur, and other towns into vibrant, modern cities while maintaining peace and security.