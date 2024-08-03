The Nagaland government has strongly condemned the NSCN-K's threat to a local contractor, an official release said on Saturday.

Authorities have assured the business community of their safety and security.

Nagaland Police has registered an FIR under appropriate sections of law.

The state government in April issued strict directions to police and district administration to ensure the safety and security of the business community and to create a conducive business environment in the state.

The state government vehemently condemns the recent events involving NSCN/GPRN (Khango) where a death threat was issued to K Rulho, proprietor of M/S KKB Rulho, stated the press release issued by the office of Deputy Chief Minister, Nagaland on Saturday.



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The state government has prioritised instilling confidence in the business community by ensuring that 24×7 communication lines are open for reporting instances of violations of the law.

Maintaining that the law will take its course, the state government requested that to maintain peace and tranquillity in Nagaland and to provide a conducive environment for the development and growth of business and individuals, the various Naga national political groups, most of which are in truce with the Government of India, should refrain from acts against the law of the land. Various civil society organisations in the state have condemned the act of the NSCN-K Khango group.

The Angami Youth Organisation, while denouncing the NSCN-K Khango, has asserted that it would stand firm to protect the proprietor of KKB Rulho, who belongs to the Angami Naga community.

AYO claimed that the threat was issued against Rulho for not complying with the illegal tax demand of the Naga group. Meanwhile, AYO has announced a public rally against unabated illegal taxations, harassment, intimidation and threats to common people on August 6 in the state capital.