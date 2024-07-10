The Nagaland State Legal Services Authority (NSLSA) has distributed a total amount of Rs 36,85,000 as victim compensation to 17 persons for the financial year April 2023- March 2024 under the Nagaland Victim Compensation Scheme, 2012 and National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes- 2018.

The amount has been sanctioned through the Home Department, Relief & Rehabilitation, Government of Nagaland and compensation of 17 applicants from different districts (DLSAs) has been sanctioned.

The claims are recommended by the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) and NSLSA and forwarded to the State Home Department, Government of Nagaland (Relief & Rehabilitation) for sanctioning the final amount.



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Applications included cases of Rape under the POCSO Act, Sexual Assault & Loss of Life under the POCSO Act, and loss of life (other crimes). Out of the sanctioned amount, the victims were 14 minor girls, 1 minor boy and two males.

Victim compensation is rolled out in two schemes including the Nagaland Victim Compensation Scheme, 2012 and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes- 2018.

The Victim Compensation Scheme was introduced to give compensation to victims or dependents who have suffered loss or injury as a result of crime and who require rehabilitation.

Applicants can submit applications before the Legal Services Authority of the state and attach them with an FIR, medical reports, and a copy of the judgment or recommendation if the case has been disposed off.

After scrutiny, the compensation is awarded based on factors such as the gravity of the offence, loss of livelihood, age (in case of death), monthly income, number of dependents, and if the crime is an isolated incident or part of a series over a period of time.