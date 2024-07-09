A meeting was held at the DPDB Hall, Kohima on 9th July 2024 to elect the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Council.

The meeting was presided over by Kumar Ramnikant, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, with 16 elected members in attendance.

At the outset, Deputy Commissioner Ramnikant congratulated the newly elected council members. He urged the members to work cohesively for the welfare and development of Kohima.



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Neikhozo Suokhrie was proposed for the position of Chairperson by Avilie Rio, with Thejavizo Philip Solo seconding the proposal. With no other nominations received, Neikhozo Suokhrie was unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Kohima Municipal Council.

Khrielievi Chusi was proposed for the position of Deputy Chairperson by Kazheli Tungoe, with Ketousie Khamo seconding the proposal. Khrielievi Chusi was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairperson of the Kohima Municipal Council.

In their brief addresses, both the newly elected Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson expressed their gratitude to the officers and members of the council, seeking continued cooperation for the betterment of Kohima.