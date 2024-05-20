A state-level monsoon preparedness meeting was chaired by Chief Minister and Chairman of NSDMA, Neiphiu Rio, at the CM’s Secretariat in Kohima on May 20, 2024. The meeting underscored the importance of state departments being fully prepared for the unpredictable monsoon season in Nagaland, where either excessive or deficient rainfall can have disastrous consequences.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the necessity for funding monsoon preparedness, advocating for the state to allocate emergency funds to district administrations. This financial support would enable immediate relief efforts in response to monsoon-related incidents.

Rio highlighted the critical role of the Public Works Department (Roads and Bridges) in maintaining readiness. He urged the arrangement of JCBs (excavators) in every district, either through hiring or contributions from contractors or private parties, to address any emergencies. Additionally, he appealed to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to ensure all drainage systems, Hume pipes, and culverts are cleared to facilitate smooth water flow and prevent damage.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination for effective relief efforts and disease management post-monsoon. He acknowledged the vital role played by civil society organizations, especially during crises, and recommended their inclusion in future coordination meetings.

Rio also urged the Agriculture Department to provide quality seeds to farmers in a timely manner and instructed the Power Department to prepare for potential power outages, which are common during the monsoon season. Expressing satisfaction with the current preparedness plans, he called for prayers for the best outcomes while being ready for the worst.

He instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct a video conference with all districts and hold a meeting in early June to review district-level preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season.

During the meeting, Ministers G Kaito Aye (PWD R&B), P Paiwang Konyak (Health & Family Welfare), and K Tokugha Sukhalu (Food & Civil Supply, Legal Metrology), along with Chief Secretary J Alam, shared their concerns and requirements for monsoon preparedness.

Joint Chief Executive Officer NSDMA Jhonny Ruangmei presented a report on 'Monitoring and Forecasting of Monsoon 2024'. Departments including PWD (R&B), CD & SDRE, Food & Civil Supplies, Health & Family Welfare, and the NDRF submitted their infrastructure maintenance reports and detailed their monsoon preparedness plans through presentations.

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