To protect the rights of indigenous people, the Nagaland government has issued fresh guidelines for the issuance of the Indigenous Inhabitant Certificate (IIC). The new rules, outlined in an official notification by Home Commissioner Vyasan R on September 20, are aimed at streamlining the process and ensuring that only eligible citizens of recognized tribes receive the certificate.

The IIC will be granted to members of 15 recognized Naga tribes, including Angami, Ao, and Sumi, among others, and also Kachari, Kuki, Garo, and Mikir (Karbi) tribes, as per the Constitution (Nagaland) Scheduled Tribes Order, 1970. To qualify, applicants must trace their lineage to a recognized village in Nagaland.

Each village will have a Village Verification Committee responsible for verifying applications, with members nominated by the Village Council Chairman. The committee will consist of village leaders and representatives from various community groups. The application process will include detailed ancestral verification, and any false information provided by applicants or village authorities will result in criminal prosecution and penalties.

The notification also mandates that newborns must be registered for an IIC within six months of birth, further strengthening the new guidelines.

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