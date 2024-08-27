In a significant development following a high-level meeting on August 26, 2024, chaired in the Conference Hall of the Chief Secretary, Nagaland, the State Government has expressed grave concern over the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and its contractors' continued failure to clear debris and restore traffic on a vital National Highway.



The highway in question is a crucial artery, connecting the state capital, Kohima, and several other districts.

Also read: MSME Promotion Council of India to launch RTGS and KTGS, create 10,000 jobs in Nagaland

This is not the first instance of NHIDCL falling short of expectations, despite the extensive support and assistance provided by state machinery and local villagers. The state government of Nagaland, has now imposed a strict deadline. NHIDCL has been given 72 hours, effective immediately, to reopen the highway for regular traffic.

Should NHIDCL fail to meet this deadline, the state government has made it clear that it will take matters into its own hands. The necessary machinery and manpower will be deployed to clear the highway, and the costs incurred will be billed to NHIDCL for reimbursement.