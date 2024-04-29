The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) on April 29 said that the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) confirmed that the government fulfilled their demands regarding Multiple Taxation and Extortion.

The CNCCI’s press release stated, “The DCCI has officially communicated that the demands put up by the DCCI to the government have been satisfactorily met. On closer examination the CNCCI is also satisfied with the outcome.”

They expressed satisfaction with the outcome, urging the state government to implement its decision across Nagaland since unabated multiple taxation, fines and extortion affects the entire Nagaland for which the whole of the District Chambers have unitedly stood together in the last few days.

The CNCCI additionally thanked stakeholders for their support, highlighting the unity of the business community as crucial to the successful resolution against these issues.

“The office of the CNCCI wish to convey our sincere gratitude to your office and your team for the cooperation which has not only shown to the Nagas the strength of the business community but was the main reason for the successful outcome of the demand against multiple taxation, fines and extortion,” it further added.