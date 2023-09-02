The Nagaland government intends to introduce a resolution in the state assembly opposing the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act and the planned Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Assembly will meet from September 11 to September 14.

Both the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act and the planned Uniform Civil Code (UCC) have previously voiced reservations by the state administration.

KG Kenye, the state government's spokesperson and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Power stated that the administration had consultation discussions with the state's top tribal groups and civil society organisations before deciding to propose the resolution.



Also Read: Nagaland becomes first state in NE India to start Aadhaar linked birth registration

According to Kenye, some Naga civic groups and intellectuals have raised concerns that the Acts may violate the unique rights given by Article 371A of the Constitution.

Article 371A provides particular protection to Nagas in Nagaland in terms of religious and social practises, as well as ownership and transfer of land and resources.

According to him, tribal organisations and civic society requested the state administration not to enforce the two Acts in the state during the meeting.

In Nagaland, the BJP is a partner in the government led by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).