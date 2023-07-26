Nagaland governor La Ganesan acknowledged all the brave soldiers from the state who displayed exemplary courage and patriotism during the Kargil war.

Assam Rifles and the governor's secretariat celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima on July 26, marking the triumph of Indian armed forces over Pakistani forces in Kargil on July 26, 1999.

More than 250 people including Kargil war veterans from the 1st and 2nd Naga Regiment, serving and ex-servicemen of the army, school students, NCC cadets and various civil society leaders attended the event.

Leading the gathering in paying homage to the brave hearts of the Indian armed forces in general and gallant Nagas in particular during the Kargil war, Ganesan recalled the valour and sacrifices of Kargil war heroes and their commitment towards protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the motherland.



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He said the heroic deeds of the soldiers continue to inspire the youth of the nation and called upon the people not to forget their sacrifice. He said every jawan and every youth of the country must imbibe the burning aspiration to serve the nation like those of the Kargil war heroes.

“Our great nation will continue to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of these brave hearts and their families. This spirit will take the nation forward,” he said.

The governor also honoured the war veterans with certificates on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering. inspector general of Assam Rifles (North) Maj. Gen. Vikas Lakhera recalled the gallant act of Capt N Kenguruse, MVC (posthumous) and honorary Capt Imliakum Ao, MVC, during the war.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for recognising the efforts of the Kargil war heroes.

Col. SBB Sharma, commandant, of 1st Assam Rifles, said the Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed not only as a testament to the unbreakable spirit of our nation but also to inspire the younger generation for national service and sacrifice.

Kargil war veteran Subedar Chankhothu and Neiselie Kenguruse, father of late Capt. N Kenguruse, acknowledged the governor and army officials for honouring the soldiers’ contributions and sacrifices by organising such a grand programme.