The Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan, today praised the North East Christian University (NECU) for its efforts in preserving and promoting local heritage through initiatives such as the Annual Symposium on Naga Culture, which has gained international recognition alongside the Hornbill Festival.

Addressing the 1st Convocation Ceremony of NECU, the Governor highlighted the university’s accreditation by NABCB to certify traditional healers, calling it a significant step in integrating Indigenous knowledge with modern practices, an achievement that has attracted global attention.

Congratulating the graduates, the Governor emphasized the importance of education, empathy, and dedication, urging them to apply their learning for the betterment of society.



He commended NECU’s unique academic model, which blends classroom education with mandatory community service, ensuring that students are equipped for impactful contributions to society.



Also Read: Nagaland's 20-day watershed campaign concludes, covering four districts

Recognizing the lack of quality higher education institutions in Nagaland, which often compels students to seek education outside the Northeast at great expense, he appreciated NECU’s efforts in offering international collaborations and specialized programs such as International Relations, Korean Language, and Indigenous Studies, preparing students for global opportunities.

A key highlight of the event was the conferment of the Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) upon Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, recognizing his contributions to public service and leadership.

In his address, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the importance of education, global collaboration, and youth leadership in shaping the future of Nagaland.

"NECU is not just an academic institution but a hub for transformative ideas, nurturing minds that dare to dream beyond borders," Rio remarked.

Highlighting the unique challenges faced by the state, he called for innovative thinking and perseverance in tackling them.

Encouraging the graduates, he recognized their resilience and hard work, urging them to excel in their respective fields and contribute to Nagaland’s development.

Rio envisioned Nagaland as a global destination and a key contributor to India’s growth story, calling upon the graduates to become passionate ambassadors of the state.

"True progress lies in building bridges across cultures, fostering peace, and developing innovative programs that bring hope and prosperity to every community," he stated.

Reaffirming his commitment to education, international dialogue, and community development, Rio urged the youth to embrace Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage and share its story of courage, innovation, and unity with the world.

The convocation ceremony marked a significant milestone for NECU as nineteen students from various disciplines were awarded degrees. With its commitment to academic excellence and cultural preservation, NECU continues to play a crucial role in shaping higher education in Nagaland.