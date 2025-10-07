Nagaland govt employees announce 3-day pen down strike from Oct 14 over IAS induction row

The Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees’ Association (CANSSEA) has announced a three-day Pen Down Strike across all government offices in Nagaland beginning October 14, 2025, in protest against the inclusion of a non-NPSC (Nagaland Public Service Commission) candidate in the select list of Non-State Civil Service (Non-SCS) officers for induction into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

In a circular issued by the Confederation, the association expressed deep dissatisfaction over what it termed the government’s “silence and nonchalant attitude” despite repeated appeals to uphold merit-based selection. The association accused the state government of “subverting meritocracy” and “ushering in backdoor officers” into one of the country’s most prestigious services.

The decision to go on strike, the circular said, was taken following recommendations from the Core Committee and Action Committee of the association. The protest aims to press for two key demands —

Withdrawal of the non-NPSC candidate from the select list of Non-SCS officers for IAS induction, which was shortlisted on September 25, 2025.



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Restoration of the Vacancy Circular dated March 10, 2025, to ensure transparency and merit-based future selection of Non-SCS officers for IAS induction.

While reiterating that the protest would be peaceful, the Confederation said essential and emergency services would be exempted, with respective departments to finalise modalities. Members have been instructed to maintain attendance at workplaces and adhere to official protocols during the protest period.

The circular added that the ongoing forms of protest — including black ribbon and poster campaigns — would continue alongside the Pen Down Strike.

The association emphasised that it was compelled to take this step after all previous representations failed to elicit a response from the state government.