Two outstanding students from government schools in Nagaland — Shethilu Medeo of Ruzhukhrie Government Higher Secondary School and Iris Zomawii Lushai of Chumoukedima Government Higher Secondary School — have been selected to represent India at the Sakura Science High School Program 2025 in Japan.

Accompanied by Gihukali Sema, PGT of Chumoukedima GHSS, the students are attending the prestigious 7-day programme in Japan from June 13 to 21, under the supervision of India’s Ministry of Education (MoE).

Organised by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), the Sakura Science Program is part of the larger Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science, aimed at promoting scientific curiosity, cultural understanding, and international collaboration among promising high school students from across Asia.



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The students were shortlisted through a merit-based selection process conducted by Samagra Shiksha/NBSE Nagaland, focusing on those who had passed HSLC from government schools and are currently pursuing the science stream in government institutions.

During their stay in Japan, the students are visiting schools, universities, and leading technology hubs, while also engaging in cultural exchanges and delivering presentations. The program is fully sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The selection marks a significant achievement for Nagaland’s government school students, highlighting the growing opportunities for academic excellence and international exposure in the state.