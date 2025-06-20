A five-member delegation from Nagaland participated in the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Business Delegation to Cambodia from June 15–18, 2025, aimed at deepening bilateral trade and investment relations.

Led by P. Tokugha Sema, Director of Industries & Commerce, the state team included Additional Director Er. Y. Lipongse Thongtsar, Deputy Director Yawelie Noudi, and Business Association of Nagas (BAN) representatives T. Mongkhum Jamir and Benthungo Kithan.

The Indian delegation, headed by ICC Director General Dr. Rajeev Singh Tyagi, included representatives from various Indian industries such as agriculture, fertilizers, food processing, dairy, health, and IT. It was supported by the Indian Embassy in Cambodia.



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The B2B session was inaugurated by Dr. Sok Siphana, Senior Minister of the Royal Government of Cambodia, and attended by key Cambodian business associations including the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, CWEA, COA, and Cambodia Cashew Federation, along with representatives from INCHAM and IBCC.

The visit facilitated business-to-business meetings, ministerial-level discussions, and engagements with Cambodian trade and investment officials. The delegation also met with Indian Ambassador Vanlalvawna Bawitlung and embassy officials.

The initiative aimed to forge long-term partnerships, promote mutual growth, and create new opportunities for collaboration between Indian states like Nagaland and Cambodian industries.