The Home Department has announced that the Nagaland State Government has sent its feedback on the Draft Memorandum of Settlement-III for the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory or Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

This communication was made through a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, dated 6th November 2024, from Kohima.

The press release, dated 9th November 2024, further stated that the comments on the proposed Frontier Nagaland Territory or Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority, which includes the districts of Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak, and Shamator in Eastern Nagaland, were approved by the State Cabinet during a meeting held on 30th October 2024.



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