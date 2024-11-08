Th. Muivah, the Chief Political Negotiator and General Secretary of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN), reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to Nagalim's sovereignty and freedom. The statement came as a direct response to the perceived alleged betrayal by the Government of India (GoI) of the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015, which was intended to resolve the long-standing Indo-Naga political conflict.

Muivah, speaking in his capacity as the chief negotiator for the NSCN said that the unique history, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Nagalim—comprising the Naga people’s flag, constitution, and national identity—remain non-negotiable. He emphasized that any future political agreement must be in line with the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement, particularly recognizing Nagalim’s distinct political status.

The Framework Agreement, which has been central to peace talks since its signing, was hailed as a significant step in addressing the Naga issue through peaceful political negotiations. Muivah recounted the negotiations that began in 1997, highlighting more than 600 rounds of talks between the NSCN and the Government of India, based on principles of unconditional dialogue and international norms for conflict resolution.

However, the NSCN now stands in opposition to what it calls a "betrayal" of the August 3, 2015 agreement by the Indian government, accusing it of refusing to acknowledge the Naga people’s right to a sovereign national flag and constitution. Muivah stressed that these elements are integral to any agreement between the two entities and cannot be left out. He warned that the NSCN would not accept any conditions that undermine Nagalim’s sovereignty and national identity.

"The sovereign powers recognized in the Framework Agreement must be concluded from the negotiated political agreement of two separate sovereign entities," Muivah asserted, reaffirming the NSCN's stance that Nagalim and India are distinct entities. The NSCN leader expressed disappointment over India's reluctance to honor the agreements made in good faith, despite efforts from the Naga side to maintain peace and stability.

Further, Muivah outlined potential steps the NSCN would take if the Indian government continues to ignore the Framework Agreement. These steps include seeking third-party intervention to address the breach, but also preparing for a return to armed struggle if peaceful resolutions fail. The NSCN maintains that any violent confrontation would be a direct consequence of India’s actions, not the Naga people’s choice.

Muivah’s statement concluded with a call to the Naga people to remain resolute in defending their sovereignty. He urged unity and commitment, citing faith as a guiding force for the movement. "The battle belongs to God, and He shall fight for us," he said.

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