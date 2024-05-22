The International Day for Biological Diversity 2024 was celebrated with the theme "Be Part of The Plan" at Jubilee Hall, St. Xavier Parish. The event, facilitated by the Nagaland State Biodiversity Board (NSBB) in collaboration with the Care-Centre for Environment and Rural Poor (C-CERP), highlighted the critical importance of biodiversity conservation.

Liangsi Niumai, Director of C-CERP, welcomed attendees and underscored the intrinsic link between biological diversity, life, and health. She stressed the urgency of restoring and safeguarding natural heritage to maintain ecological balance.

Chief Conservator of Forest and Member Secretary, Supongnukshi, IFS, delivered the keynote address, urging students to actively participate in conservation efforts. He detailed the significance of International Biodiversity Day and the crucial role of the Biodiversity Management Committee in preserving bio resources, with a special focus on Intangki National Park. Supongnukshi highlighted the need for collective action to mitigate climate change impacts on biodiversity.

ACF Peren Division, Punseni Khing, expressed concern over the imbalance between exploitation and conservation efforts. He identified the proliferation of villages as a significant threat to Nagaland's biodiversity, calling for sustainable solutions.

President of the Zeliang People Organization, Kevipele Iheilung, emphasized the importance of biodiversity conservation, addressing issues such as land degradation and the introduction of non-local species. He advocated for traditional agricultural practices and the preservation of indigenous species crucial for ecosystem stability.

Adaube Hiekha, President of the Zeliang Students’ Union, praised the Forest Department for their role in protecting Intangki National Park and stressed the importance of local community involvement in conservation efforts.

Kingsalt Hegwang, President of the Zeliang Students’ Union, Peren District, reiterated the collective responsibility towards biodiversity conservation, emphasizing that action begins at home. A representative from the 16 Biodiversity Management Committees called for collaborative efforts and government support to enhance their conservation initiatives.

Participants pledged their commitment to biodiversity restoration and sustainable use of bio resources for future generations. Outstanding students and Biodiversity Management Committees were recognized with prizes and certificates of appreciation.

Special guest T. Aochuba, IFS, Field Director of Intangki National Park, discussed the long-term consequences of biodiversity loss and emphasized the global significance of the International Day for Biological Diversity, referencing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. He called for greater awareness and resource conservation efforts.

The event concluded with gratitude from Field Coordinator of C-CERP, A. Mosonio Chachei, who thanked all speakers, participants, and the NSBB for their support. The celebration was marked by eco-friendly practices, notably avoiding single-use plastic materials.

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