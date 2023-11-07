In a significant operation, the Eastern Command Intelligence Battalion (ECIB) of the Indian Army and the Special Operation Team of Mon Police have apprehended a hardcore cadre of NSCN (K-YA), self-styled Lt. Jyachuk Wangsu alias Abo, from a hideout in Nagaland's Mon district.

Wangsu, the son of Mannyem Wangsu from Chanu village in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, had recently switched from NSCN(U) to NSCN(K-YA).

He was previously arrested in 2021 by Longding police and security forces on charges of possession of arms. Sources indicate that Wangsu, along with other K-YA cadres, was consistently demanding extortion under the instructions of senior NSCN (K-YA) leaders - self-styled Brig. Peyong Konyak, Self Styled Col. Botai Wangsu and Self Styled Capt Panchin Wangsu.

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