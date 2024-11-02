The Department of Health & Family Welfare has announced the launch of the Common Scholarship Portal for students pursuing medical, nursing, and paramedical courses. The portal will be active from November 6 to December 6, 2024, providing a crucial opportunity for eligible students to apply for financial support.

Students can access the scholarship portal via the official URL: https://scholarship.nagaland.gov.in. It is essential to note that applications will only be accepted online through this portal; hardcopy submissions sent to the Directorate will not be considered. This move aims to streamline the application process and ensure efficient handling of submissions.

Applicants must carefully review the guidelines provided on the portal before completing their online applications. Eligibility is limited to students who have been selected through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Nagaland State Entrance Examination (NSEE), or State Departmental Examinations and are currently enrolled in the aforementioned courses.

Additionally, students who have not completed their curriculum within the designated course duration will not be eligible for any additional stipend, which reinforces the department's commitment to academic diligence. The portal will close on December 7, 2024, and late applications will not be entertained.

In light of the impending deadline, the Department urges all students and educational institutions to submit their applications well in advance to avoid any last-minute complications.

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