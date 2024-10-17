In response to the World Health Organization's declaration of Mpox (Monkeypox) as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the Commissioner & Secretary of the Nagaland Department of Health & Family Welfare, Anoop Khinchi, convened a critical meeting today with the State Health Emergency Operation Centre Committee. The gathering aimed to review the state's public health preparedness regarding the emerging threat.

During the meeting, health officials presented an assessment of the current state of preparedness, highlighting necessary measures to equip healthcare workers across all health units in Nagaland. Khinchi emphasized the importance of readiness in managing and mitigating any potential outbreak.

"The Health Department must act swiftly to ensure that all health care workers are prepared to address the challenges posed by Mpox," Khinchi said. He reiterated the need for thorough preparedness to minimize the impact of any potential outbreak in the state.

Also Read: African Swine fever outbreak in Nagaland: Wokha district implement strict measures