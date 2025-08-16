Nagaland holds memorial service for Late Governor La. Ganesan at Raj Bhavan

A memorial service to honour the life, service, leadership and dedication of Late La. Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, was held at Raj Bhavan, Kohima, on Saturday.

Speaking at the solemn occasion, Sharingain Longkumer, Hon’ble Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, described the gathering as a fellowship of love and remembrance. Expressing deep grief over the passing of the Governor, he said the loss had left a huge vacuum.

Longkumer informed that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers and the Chief Secretary were in Chennai to represent the people of Nagaland at the last rites, while members gathered at Raj Bhavan to pay homage. He also highlighted the Naga custom that the home of the departed is never left empty, adding that the fellowship was held in keeping with that tradition to express solidarity with the Governor’s family.



Also Read: Nagaland: NSCN issues clarification over 'inappropriate' segment at Phungyar Independence Day celebration

The Speaker thanked the members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly for their presence, terming it a profound gesture of respect to the constitutional head of the state.

Members of the Legislative Assembly offered floral tributes during the service. The programme was chaired by Rev. Izieteilung Tering, State Chaplain.