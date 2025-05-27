In a landmark initiative aimed at forging deeper economic and developmental partnerships, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency), in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Nagaland, successfully held the first-ever 2025 Korea-India Joint CSR-Economic Cooperation Seminar in Kohima on Tuesday.

The seminar, hosted at Hotel de Oriental Grand, marked the official entry of Team Korea—a collective of prominent Korean government-related organizations—into Nagaland.

The high-level delegation was led by Mr. Sang Woo Lim, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Korean Embassy in New Delhi, and senior officials from KOTRA, KIEP, KITA, KOSMA, KOSME, CEPA, and Koipa.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Lim expressed Korea’s strategic interest in India’s Northeast, describing Nagaland as a promising destination for future investments and cooperation.

“This is Team Korea’s first step into Nagaland, and we hope it leads to many more opportunities for collaboration and friendship,” he said.

Ms. Hokhuli Sema, Chairperson of CII Nagaland and CEO of Faith Hospital, offered a congratulatory note highlighting the potential for Nagaland-Korea partnerships.



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Smt. Hekani Jakhalu, Advisor for Industry & Commerce, Government of Nagaland, in her special address, reaffirmed the state’s readiness to welcome global collaborators and highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to create an investor-friendly ecosystem.

A major highlight was a CSR donation ceremony, where Team Korea contributed medical products—including portable blood pressure monitors by SD Biosensor and blood glucose meters by i-Sens—to NGOs working at the grassroots in Nagaland. This symbolic act reflected Korea’s intent to support inclusive and community-focused development.

Two focused presentations were delivered during the seminar- Ms. Jeongseon Lee, Executive Director of KOTRA New Delhi, outlined Korea’s strengths as a strategic economic partner, P. Tokugha Sema, Director of Industry and Commerce, Government of Nagaland, showcased emerging sectors for Korean investments in the state and Ms. Lee emphasized Korea’s interest in collaborating with Nagaland in renewable energy, digital skills training, smart infrastructure, and clean logistics systems.

“We aim to co-create practical, culturally relevant solutions based on Korea’s strengths in smart technology and Nagaland’s unique development needs,” she said.

The seminar concluded with a networking lunch, facilitating deeper dialogue between Korean delegates and Nagaland-based stakeholders across government, industry, and civil society.

This historic visit lays the foundation for long-term economic, technological, and developmental cooperation between South Korea and the state of Nagaland, strengthening the Act East Policy and broadening bilateral engagement in India’s Northeast.