Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC Results 2023 today, May 24, 2023.

Students can now check the Nagaland 10th, and 12th Result 2023 on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.

This year, a total of 20833 students enrolled for the NBSE HSLC or Class 10 final exam. Of them, 17130 students have qualified, taking the pass percentage to 70.32 per cent. This includes students of government, private schools and repeaters.

Christy Paul Mathew is the topper in Class 10 with 99 per cent marks. Nilovito H Shikhu stood second with 95.80 per cent marks and Wonchilo T Khuvung stood third with 95 per cent marks.

In the HSSLC Arts stream, a total of 12431 government, private school and repeater students write the final exam, of whom 10271 or 82.62 per cent have passed.

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In Commerce, 1214 students appeared for the Class 12 final exam and 1042 or 85.83 per cent have passed.

In the Science stream, 2437 students enrolled for the exam and 2115 or 86.79 per cent of students have passed.

Moanola Longchar has topped the Arts stream with 97.20 per cent marks. Zahid Ahmed Laskar (99.20 per cent) and Awang P Yimpushu (97 per cent) are toppers of the Commerce and Science streams, respectively.

How to check NBSE HSLC and HSSLC 2023 results:

Visit the official website at nbsenl.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the respective link for HSLC and HSSLC board result link

A PDF of the result will open on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

NBSE has uploaded two releases in the form of PDF documents, which mention the names of successful candidates for the first 20 positions.

Last year, 30,327 students took the NBSE HSLC exam, with 64.69% passing. While 17,117 students registered for the NBSE HSSLC, 76.27% passed.